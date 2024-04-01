BRS lost Assembly polls due to failure in effective communication, says KTR

While the BRS had focused on development and welfare politics, the Congress had focused on propaganda politics.

Nalgonda: BRS working president KT Rama Rao said on Monday that the party had lost the Assembly elections due to its failure to effectively communicate to the people its achievements in development of the State and the welfare measures it had initiated.

Participating in the Nalgonda parliamentary constituency preparatory meeting in Nalgonda on Monday, Rama Rao said despite significant efforts, including recruitment of 1.6 lakh government jobs and a 73 percent salary hike for employees, the BRS could not effectively explain it to the voters, especially students.

He criticised the false claims of the Congress, particularly Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, of providing 30,000 jobs though the Congress government did not issue any notification, but took credit for recruitment done during the BRS rule.

Highlighting the transformative initiatives undertaken by the previous K Chandrashekhar Rao government, the BRS working president emphasised the unprecedented support extended to farmers, including the remarkable growth in rice production, which positioned Nalgonda at the forefront.

He reminded that the BRS government ended the fluorosis problem permanently and sanctioned three medical colleges to erstwhile Nalgonda district.

“The reason for our defeat in the Assembly elections is neither our leader KCR nor voters. It is our failure to effectively highlight these accomplishments which led to the electoral setback. Let us not repeat this mistake,” he said.

He said the trust among the voters on the new Congress government is rapidly eroding due to its failure to fulfill promises, especially those related to crop loan waivers and agricultural support schemes.

He urged the minorities to realise that a vote for the Congress in Telangana, is nothing but vote for the BJP as Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his supporters would defect to the BJP after the Lok Sabha polls.