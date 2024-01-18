Congress govt to face severe backlash within next six months, says KTR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 January 2024, 03:09 PM

Hyderabad: Pointing out the growing discontent among various sections of society against the Congress government in the State within days after assuming power, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said if the discontent persisted, it could lead to public backlash against the government within next six months.

Addressing the party cadre at the Lok Sabha elections preparatory meeting of Mahabubnagar Parliamentary constituency at Telangana Bhavan on Thursday, Rama Rao called upon the party cadre to expose the false promises and misinformation campaign of the Congress before the people of Telangana.

Drawing their attention to the plethora of promises made by the Congress party, totaling 420, he stressed the importance of reminding both the people and the Congress about these commitments.

The BRS working president highlighted the statements made by Congress leaders, including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who pledged to get national status for Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme, waive crop loans at once and increase Rythu Bandhu financial assistance to farmers, during the Assembly elections, only to retract after coming to power.

“Both Revanth Reddy and Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy blamed the BRS government for not getting national status for the Palamuru-Rangareddy project. But after getting elected, they declared that it is not possible. However, they did not even object to the national status extended to the Upper Bhadra project in the Congress-ruled Karnataka within short distances from Mahabubnagar,” he said.

Rama Rao criticised the conflicting statements from Congress leaders, particularly the contradiction between Priyanka Gandhi’s promise of a Rs 4,000 unemployment allowance and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka’s denial of such commitments in the Assembly. Similarly, after Revanth Reddy promised to waive off all crop loans at once, Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao recently announced that crop loans would be waived only in a phased manner.

The former Minister pointed out the reemergence of issues related to fertiliser distribution where farmers were being forced to stand in queues for several hours and fertilisers being distributed with police security, as was done during the past Congress governments. He emphasised the need for the party cadre to create awareness among farmers about such issues. He also expressed disappointment over the delay in the implementation of the Rythu Bandhu scheme, which, in the past, was efficiently executed.

Accusing the Congress and the BJP of colluding with each other, Rama Rao criticised the Congress party’s changing stance on the nexus between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and businessman Gautam Adani. He questioned the Congress party’s contradictory approach, working against Adani in Delhi, while collaborating with him elsewhere in the country. He reminded that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy who called Adani a thief during elections, was now shaking hands with the same Adani at the World Economic Forum annual summit at Davos.

“The Congress party is known for such opportunistic and decadent politics,” he remarked, demanding the party leadership to clarify over their changed stance against Adani.

Addressing the party’s performance in the recent elections, the BRS working president reassured the party members that the BRS has strong leadership and representation across all levels of government. He underlined that the party lost the Assembly elections with a narrow margin. He stressed the importance of reaching out to the people and correcting the misinformation spread against the BRS during the Assembly polls.

“There has been a widespread misinformation campaign against us, despite providing government jobs, ration cards and welfare schemes to the people on a large scale. We have implemented the programmes without causing any difficulties with the aim of providing the benefit of the government schemes and programmes directly to the people. Thus, people could not differentiate between the government and the party. We too failed to take credit for the good work done,” he added.

In conclusion, Rama Rao announced the formation of new committees and also conducted training programmes at all levels of the BRS. The entire feedback from the party functionaries, is being submitted to the party president K Chandrashekhar Rao, to design the party’s future programmes according to aspirations of the party activists, he said.