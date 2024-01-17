BRS MPs ask most questions; KTR emphasises need for voice of Telangana in Parliament

The BRS MPs asked more questions than the rest of the members from other political parties.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 17 January 2024, 12:02 PM

Hyderabad: The BRS Parliament members hold the record of posing the highest number of questions to the Centre in the Lok Sabha over the last two terms, since the State has been formed. Interestingly, the BRS MPs asked more questions than the rest of the members from other political parties.

As per latest data, the BRS MPs asked a total 4,754 questions in the Lok Sabha including 2,726 questions during 16th Lok Sabha formed in 2014 and another 2,028 questions during the 17th Lok Sabha formed in 2019. While the Congress MPs asked 1,271 questions in both the 16th and 17th Lok Sabhas, the BJP MPs from Telangana confined the total number of questions to just 190.

Sharing the information, BRS working president KT Rama Rao emphasised the need to vote for the BRS in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He asserted that people of Telangana should vote for the ‘Team KCR’ to ensure that Telangana’s voice in the Parliament is heard loud and clear.

“A simple glance at 16th and 17th Lok sabha statistics will reveal how well the BRS MPs did in terms of questioning and demanding the Union government for the rights and interests of Telangana,” he said. He reiterated that the BRS is the only strong voice of the people of Telangana before 2014 and even in 2024.