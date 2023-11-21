Congress has no moral right to speak about power supply, says KTR

If the people voted for the Congress or the BJP, the votes would go to Rahul Gandhi and Narendra Modi, who had no affection for Telangana or its people, said KT Rama Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:30 PM, Tue - 21 November 23

IT and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao addressing the gathering while participating in a roadshow in Mustabad mandal headquarter on Tuesday.

Rajanna-Sircilla: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said the Congress had no moral right to speak about power supply since people, especially farmers, had faced severe hardships for electricity during the earlier Congress regimes.

Participating in roadshows in Mustabad mandal, he exposed how TPCC president A Revanth Reddy did not even know what pump sets farmers in Telangana were using. Revanth’s insistence that 3 hour power supply was enough for the agriculture sector was based on his assumption that 10HP motors were being used, but in reality, no farmer in the State was using a 10HP pump set.

Asking how the Congress, which failed to supply power, drinking and irrigable water, seeds, fertilizers and basic amenities during its regime, would help the farming community now, he asked why did the Congress not give 24 hours of power, Rythu Bandhu, Kalyana Laxmi or Shaadi Mubharak schemes while in power.

If the people voted for the Congress or the BJP, the votes would go to Rahul Gandhi and Narendra Modi, who had no affection for Telangana or its people, he added.