Naidu, Kiran planning to turn influential in Telangana politics through Revanth, Kishan: Harish Rao

Finance Minister T Harish Rao has said former Andhra Pradesh Chief Ministers Nara Chandrababu Naidu and N Kiran Kumar Reddy, were mentoring TPCC President A Revanth Reddy and BJP President and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:49 PM, Sat - 29 July 23

Ministers T Harish Rao, Mahmood Ali laying foundation for Gajwel ACP office in Siddipet district on Saturday.

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has said former Andhra Pradesh Chief Ministers Nara Chandrababu Naidu and N Kiran Kumar Reddy, who strongly opposed the formation of Telangana, were mentoring Telangana Congress Pradesh Congress Committee President A Revanth Reddy and Bharatiya Janata Party President and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy respectively.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the new Grama Panchayat building and other facilities in Mangole village in Kondapaka Mandal on Saturday, the Minister has said that Revanth Reddy was saying that Chandrababu Naidu is his political mentor while Kishan Reddy was terming Kiran Kumar Reddy as his guide. Accusing the two Andhra Pradesh leaders of planning to turn influential in Telangana politics with the help of Revanth and Kishan, Rao has demanded the PCC President and BJP President come up with an explanation why they were working closely with the two Andhra leaders who created several hurdles in the formation of Telangana.

He has said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had fought for 14 long years for the creation of Telangana as a separate State while Naidu and Kiran had created many hurdles in the process. Rao said that the Chief Minister was supplying a 24X7 power supply for the farm sector in Telangana. However, the Minister said that Congress President Revanth was planning to take the State to the olden days by saying that three hour’s supply is enough for agriculture. He has said Chandrashekhar Rao had completed Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme to fill all the projects with Godavari water.

The Minister has participated in a number of programmes across the Siddipet district on Saturday.

The Minister along with Home Minster Mohammad Mahmood Ali had laid a foundation for the Gajwel ACP building, Gouraram Police Station, Kukunurupally Police Station, Mulugu Police Station and Gajwel Rual Circle office on Saturday.

Also Read Seasonal diseases: Telangana health department urges citizens to observe dry day once a week