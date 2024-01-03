Congress leaders from erstwhile Medak lobby for nominated posts

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:40 PM, Wed - 3 January 24

Sangareddy: With Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy preparing to fill nominated posts, several Congress leaders are lobbying to grab the opportunity.

Over 60 nominated posts are up for grabs at the State level, apart from several posts at the district level, constituency, divisional and mandal levels. Candidates who tried for assembly seats but were denied the same, are among the serious contenders for the posts. With several senior leaders like Gali Anil Kumar, Kantareddy Tirupathi Reddy, Myadam Balakrishna and other leaders quitting the party to join Bharat Rashtra Samithi ahead of the assembly elections, things are a bit easier for the contenders.

Congress working president T Jagga Reddy is learned to be lobbying for a post for his wife. Meanwhile, MA Faheem, who contested on a Praja Rajyam Party ticket in 2009 in a losing cause against Jagga Reddy and later joined the Congress, is also a frontrunner for a corporation post.

In Medak constituency, senior Congress leader from Ramayampet, Suprabath Rao, is also said to be in consideration for a corporation post. In Patancheru constituency, Minister Damodara Raja Narasimha’s close associate Kata Srinivas Goud, who also lost the election, is said to be aspiring for a post.

Former Gajlwel MLA Tumukunta Narsa Reddy, who contested and lost against former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in the recent assembly elections, A Chandrashekhar, who lost the election in Zaheerabad and Pujala Harikrishan, who lost in Siddipet, were also aspiring for the posts.

However, Siddipet Congress leader Daripally Chandram is also expected to get a post. With Andole constituency already having a Minister in the form of Damodara Raja Narasimha, no one is expected to get another State-level post from here. However, his followers are likely to get a good number of district-level posts. In Narsapur constituency, Anjaneyulu is a frontrunner for a district-level post.