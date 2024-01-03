Amara Raja Group meets CM Revanth Reddy; to continue expansion in Telangana

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy asserted that advanced storage technologies like ACCs were a priority for Telangana and that Amara Raja was a key partner in Telangana's growth story.

Hyderabad: Emphasising the State’s commitment to promote clean energy, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday assured complete support to Amara Raja Energy and Mobility (ARE&M), formerly known as Amara Raja Batteries, in operationalising the Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) Giga Factory, Pack Assembly and e-Positive Energy Labs in Telangana. He asserted that advanced storage technologies like ACCs were a priority for Telangana and that Amara Raja was a key partner in Telangana’s growth story.

He was speaking after a meeting with Jayadev Galla, chairman and managing director of Amara Raja Energy and Mobility (ARE&M), formerly known as Amara Raja Batteries. Both the Chief Minister and Jayadev discussed about Amara Raja’s ongoing projects in Telangana. They also discussed about potential areas for collaboration between the State and the Amara Raja Group. IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu also participated in the meeting.

On the occasion, Jayadev Galla appreciated the State government’s continuous support for the swift execution of their ambitious giga corridor project. He expressed optimism about Amara Raja’s substantial expansion, urging the Telangana government to maintain its support, positioning the State as a major player in the growing Electric Vehicle (EV) and New Energy sector.

As part of its expansion into Advanced Energy Storage Technologies to meet the demands of the growing electric mobility and energy storage markets, Amara Raja is establishing a Giga Corridor. This corridor includes one of India’s largest lithium-ion Giga Factories for Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) manufacturing and Battery Pack assembly at Telangana New Energy Park, Mahabubnagar, along with an R&D hub named e-Positive Energy Labs in Shamshabad. This initiative involves a capital investment of Rs.9,500 crore, with the potential to generate direct employment for 4,500 people and a similar number in indirect employment.

Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari, Principal Secretary (IT and Industries) Jayesh Ranjan, Special Secretary for Investment Promotion Vishnuvardhan Reddy and other officials also attended the meeting.