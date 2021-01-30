Congress leaders obstructing development: TRS

By | Published: 9:12 pm

Nalgonda: TRS leader Nomula Bhagath, son of late Nagarjuna Sagar MLA Nomula Narsimhaiah, on Saturday alleged that the Congress leaders were making allegations on development of Haliya municipality to get political benefit in by-elections to Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly constituency.

Speaking at a media conference, Bhagath said that Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly constituency had not witnessed any development in the 60 years prior to 2019. He reminded that the TRS government has developed Perur major canal, which was neglected for the decades during the period of a senior Congress leader who represented the constituency for a long time. Streets in Haliya, which earlier remained in dark at night due to lack of street lights, have got LED lights in the TRS government, he reminded.

Terming the Congress leaders as anti-development forces, he pointed out that though the the state government has sanctioned a mini-stadium to Haliy with an estimated cost of Rs 2 crore, the Congress leader halted the works by approaching the court. Haliya Municipal Chairperson Vempati Parvathamma and several municipal councilors of TRS were also present.

