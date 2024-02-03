Congress linking six guarantees to Lok Sabha polls to get rid of it: Kishan Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 February 2024, 07:35 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: Taking strong exception to the Congress party linking implementation of its six guarantees to Lok Sabha polls outcome, BJP State president G Kishan Reddy alleged that the Congress had no intention to fulfil its poll promises and hence was trying to link the guarantees to the Lok Sabha poll results.

Addressing party functionaries on Saturday, Kishan Reddy said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy knew that the Congress was not going to form a government at the Centre, hence he was linking the implementation of the Six Guarantees with the Lok Sabha poll outcome to get rid of the promises.

“People of Telangana should understand the intention of the Congress and reject it in the Lok Sabha polls. Supporting BJP in the polls will benefit the State as PM Modi will fulfill all the assurance given to the State,”he said.