Congress MP Gogoi pushes for caste census in Assam on lines of Bihar, Rajasthan

Gogoi also shared a post by the Assam Congress which had a video of him pushing for a caste-based census in the state while giving a public speech at General Field in Assam's Golaghat.

By ANI Published Date - 04:46 PM, Sun - 8 October 23

Guwahati: Following Bihar and Rajasthan, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Sunday pushed for a similar caste-based census in Assam so that all backward communities in the state receive “dignity” and “justice”.

“Yesterday I was at a function organised by a prominent Tai Ahom youth organisation. I demanded a caste census in Assam on the lines of the Bihar and Rajasthan model. We need to ensure that the SC, ST, OBC and minority communities receive dignity and justice,” Gogoi said in a post on ‘X’.

“MP @GauravGogoiAsm dangoria delivered an inspiring & invigorating speech at “General Field”, Golaghat on the occasion of 7th annual convention of TAIPA central committee,” the Assam Congress said in a post on ‘X’.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday announced that the state will conduct a caste-based census like in Bihar. Gehlot spoke to the media after a state party meeting in Jaipur on Friday.

“Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made the caste census system in the Raipur session of Congress, and we will do it here on the basis of the same. Rajasthan government will also conduct a caste census like Bihar. We will take the concept that there should be participation of the people as per their population. Instructions will be given to conducting caste-based census on the lines of Bihar,” CM Gehlot said.

The report of the caste-based survey conducted in Bihar was released on October 2 by the Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan government. The Congress is an ally of the government in Bihar.

Asserting the importance of a Caste-based census, Ashok Gehlot said, “When we talk about social security, it can be implemented only when we know what the situation is caste-wise.

There are different castes living in the country who do different jobs, when we know how much population each caste has, then we can make special schemes for them.” Earlier in Chhattisgarh, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday asserted if Congress is re-elected to power in the state, a caste census will be conducted in the state, similar to the one carried out in Bihar.