Congress offices deserted in Patancheru

With the party leadership delaying the announcement of a candidate for the constituency, the party cadre here are silent.

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published Date - 07:08 PM, Thu - 2 November 23

Congress Office in RC Puram wears deserted look in Sangareddy district on Thursday.

Sangareddy: While the day for filing nominations for the Assembly elections is just hours away in Telangana, Congress party offices in Patancheru Assembly constituency wear a deserted look. With the party leadership delaying the announcement of a candidate for the constituency, the party cadre here are silent.

In fact, senior Congress leader Kata Srinivas Goud, who had contested on a Congress ticket in 2018, had opened Congress offices in all mandals expecting a ticket for him. Senior leaders Damodara Raja Narasimha, Turpu Jagga Reddy and other leaders too had opened offices where followers of Srinivas Goud used to sit and meet the local cadre every day. However, the entry of Neelam Madhu, who resigned from BRS as he was denied a ticket, into Congress has changed the mood of Congress leaders and cadre in Patancheru.

Since there were talks that the Congress high command has offered the seat to Madhu instead of Srinivas Goud, party leaders and cadre are staying away from the party offices. There was literally no activity of the Congress in the constituency though the election is less than one month away. Madhu and Srinivas Goud have been camping in New Delhi, reportedly lobbying for a ticket, while Damodara Raja Narasimha, an ardent supporter of Srinivas Goud, too has reportedly gone to New Delhi help Goud.

Madhu reportedly has the blessings of TPCC president A Revanth Reddy. Patancheru Congress leaders and cadre are eagerly awaiting an official announcement of the candidate for the constituency.

On the other hand, BRS candidate and two-time sitting MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy has been vigorously campaigning across the constituency.

Also Read Hyderabad: Election nominations to commence from Friday