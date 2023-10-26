Congress party’s complaint against Rythu Bandhu proves its anti-farmer stance: Indrakaran

Talking to the media, Indrakaran Reddy expressed anger against the Congress for lodging a complaint with the Election Commission of India seeking to stop implementation of the initiative

BRS nominee Indrakaran Reddy addresses pressmen in Nirmal on Thursday.

Nirmal: BRS nominee Allola Indrakaran Reddy said the Congress party’s complaint against the Rythu Bandhu assistance disbursal proved that it was an anti-farmer party.

Talking to the media here on Thursday, Indrakaran Reddy expressed anger against the Congress for lodging a complaint with the Election Commission of India seeking to stop implementation of the initiative. He said that the BRS party condemns the move of the Congress. He requested the farmers to point out the party for acting against the interests of the agrarian community.

He asked the beneficiaries of the scheme not to panic and said the government would directly credit the financial aid in the accounts of farmers. He opined that it was not fair for the Congress to request the ECI to halt the scheme. The complaint exposed the fake love of the Congress towards the farmers, he said.

Meanwhile, Reddy said that the BRS would not resort to violence and threats like the BJP, but would seek votes citing development and welfare schemes. He condemned the behavior of BJP leaders during Dasara celebrations on the premises of Sri Mahalaxmi temple in Nirmal. He said that people were observing acts of the BJP.

Reddy denied allegations of the leaders of abuse of power during the celebrations. He clarified that he was invited to the event in the capacity of a legislator and minister. Devotees ceremoniously celebrated the festival. But BJP leaders, who could not digest it, tried to create chaos causing inconvenience to women and children. He found fault with the BJP for exploiting the festival and for provoking the public using religion.

