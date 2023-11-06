Congress releases third list of candidates for Telangana; Revanth to face KCR in Kamareddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:05 PM, Mon - 6 November 23

Hyderabad: The Congress on Monday released its third list of 16 candidates for the upcoming Telangana assembly elections, taking the total number of candidates announced so far to 116 for 119 constituencies. The third list has TPCC president A Revanth Reddy pitted against Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in Kamareddy.

With the first list naming Revanth Reddy as the candidate from Kodangal as well, he will be the third person in Telangana to contest from two constituencies this time. While Chandrashekhar Rao is contesting from Gajwel and Kamareddy, BJP’s Etala Rajender will fight against him in Gajwel apart from being in the fray from his current constituency of Huzurabad.

The other prominent leaders in the Congress list on Monday included G Vivek Venkatswamy (Chennur) (SC), who recently joined from the BJP, former MLA Enugu Ravinder Reddy (Banswada) and former minister Mohammad Ali Shabbir (Nizamabad Urban). Shabbir Ali has been shifted from Kamareddy to Nizamabad to make way for Revanth Reddy.

There were a few changes of candidates as well from the earlier lists, with Ade Gajender replacing Vannela Ashok in Boath and Tudi Megha Reddy replacing G Chinna Reddy from Wanaparthy.

