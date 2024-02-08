“Congress seeking funds from businessmen on Rahul Gandhi’s direction,” claims Kishan Reddy

By ANI Updated On - 8 February 2024, 10:04 PM

New Delhi: Union Minister and President of the BJP‘s Telangana unit, G Kishan Reddy, alleged on Thursday that Congress leaders are “accumulating” funds from businessmen and contractors in the state for campaign finances on Rahul Gandhi’s instructions.

“To contest elections across the country, Congress is accumulating funds in Telangana by calling businessmen and contractors as per the instruction of Rahul Gandhi. People are enraged by this,” Kishan Reddy told ANI.

Expressing confidence in the BJP’s victory, he said that the BJP will get seats in double digits in Telangana in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. “BJP will fight for all the seats in Telangana for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

In 2019, BJP won 4 seats out of 16. This year, we will win seats in double digits. People want to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi coming to power again,” Reddy said. He said that the Congress government in the state has failed to fulfil the six guarantees it had given to the people of the state before the Assembly election.

He also said that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the opposition party in Telangana, will become irrelevant after the general election. “Telangana will not get any benefit from BRS winning seats nor will it lose anything if BRS not getting any seats,” he said. Meanwhile, BJP National General Secretary and MP, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, is set to start Padayatra from February 10. The march named ‘Prajahita Yatra’ is set to pass through many villages, mandals and municipalities in the Karimnagar Parliament constituency.

The BJP MP will start his yatra from Medipalli on February 10. The first leg of the Yatra will start in Vemulawada and Sircilla assembly constituencies. The closing meeting of the first phase will be held in Rajanna Sircilla district. The first phase will cover a total of 119 km.