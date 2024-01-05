Congress slams BRS, BJP for politicizing Pharma City issue

The Congress in its poll manifesto had clearly mentioned that the Pharma City would be relocated in the better interest of the people, says Congress.

07:59 PM, Fri - 5 January 24

Hyderabad: Congress party has slammed the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for politicizing the Pharma City issue arguing that it was not against the stating that State government was not against establishment of industries.

The Congress in its poll manifesto had clearly mentioned that the Pharma City would be relocated in the better interest of the people. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy during a chit chat with media persons had said all the non-polluting industrial units would be established beyond Outer Ring Road and within Regional Ring Road, said Congress Kisan Cell national vice president Kodanda Reddy.

Addressing media persons here on Friday, he charged that union Minister G Kishan Reddy was misleading the people stating that State government had taken ‘U’ turn on pharma city heeding to industries pressure. The BJP in its manifesto had assured that the Pharma City works would be expedited with an investment of Rs.1000 crore. However, local BJP leaders were against the Pharma City, he said, asking “Is this not BJP double standards?”

The BRS government had acquired farmers’ lands in the guise of Pharma City by paying just Rs.7 lakh per acre and sold the same for over Rs.30 lakh per acre, he alleged. The Congress has been opposing the Pharma City citing the adverse impact on people and wildlife mentioned in the Master Plan. The Chief Minister had clearly announced that Pharma City would not be limited to a particular place and pharma clusters would be set up at 10 places, Kodanda Reddy said.

“The Congress government will work as per the people’s aspirations in the Pharma City issue” he said.