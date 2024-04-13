Congress taking people for granted, cautions KCR

Addressing a public meeting at Chevella, Chandrashekhar Rao said if the situation prevailing in the State was any indication, it was time to give a big mandate to the BRS, which should emerge victorious in all the seats it was contesting.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 April 2024, 10:14 PM

Hyderabad: Calling for the unity of the backward classes in fighting the Congress, Leader of Opposition and BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday sounded a caution to the people that they would be taken for granted and would have to continue to take things lying low if they preferred to vote for the Congress Party once again despite its dismal performance in the State for the past four months.

A strong opposition was the need of the hour. Questioning the Congress for failing to fulfil the promises made at least to the farmers, he said no bonus was given so far for paddy even though the arrivals for the Yasangi season had started all over the State.

The farmers were extended no incentive. They should fight against the government at the paddy purchase centres while casting their votes against the Congress in the polling booths, he said, pointing out that all the schemes implemented for reaching out to the farmers by the previous government including Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, free power and purchase of their produce offering MSP, had lost their importance after the Congress came to power.

Land prices had come down drastically. Lavish promises were made to the people by the Congress party and once the party was voted to power, it started backing out from each of its commitments.

The party had promised to offer one tola of gold as part of the Kalyana Lakshmi programme, but it proved to be a false promise.

The government had failed continue the uninterrupted power supply to the farm sector along with other facilities. Coming down heavily on the Congress candidate in Chevella G Ranjith Reddy, who switched his loyalties from the BRS, Chandrashekhar Rao likened his behaviour to that of a sunflower, slanting towards power like the flower did towards sunlight.

The Congress party had promised Scooty two-wheelers for the girl students, but had failed to fulfil that as well. He also attacked the BJP for meeting out a raw deal to Telangana in the sanction of medical colleges, Navodaya schools and extending benefits due to the State under Centrally sponsored programmes.