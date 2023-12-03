| Congress Team To Meet Governor Swearing In Ceremony Likely On Monday

Congress team meets Governor, CLP meet for Monday

A formal swearing in ceremony with a couple of leaders is likely to take place at Raj Bhavan on Monday

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:26 PM, Sun - 3 December 23

Hyderabad: A Telangana Congress team led by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shiva Kumar and TPCC president A Revanth Reddy met Governor Tamilisai

Soundarajan at Raj Bhavan on Sunday night staking a claim to form the Government.

Also Read Change of guard in Telangana

During the meeting, a letter was submitted to the Governor staking claim to form the government with 65 MLAs, including the CPI MLA from Kothagudem. A meeting was scheduled with senior leaders and all the newly elected MLAs in the city on Sunday night but due to time constraint, many could not come, Shiva Kumar told the media after meeting the Governor.

A Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting is scheduled at 9.30 am on Monday to discuss different aspects.

On the Chief Minister candidate, the Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister said there was a procedure in the Congress meeting for finalizing things. A meeting is scheduled tomorrow and many aspects would be finalized, he said.

Regarding the Governor’s meeting, he said “I cannot share the details of the meeting. We will come back to you after the CLP meeting.”

Party sources said a formal swearing in ceremony with a couple of leaders would be conducted on Monday evening. This would be followed with cabinet expansion and a public meeting likely on December 9.

The Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Revanth Reddy were accompanied by AICC Telangana incharge Manikrao Thakare, Nalgonda MP Uttam Kumar Reddy and other AICC leaders.