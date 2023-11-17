KTR spotlights Hyderabad’s ascension amidst global praise and local Opposition at ‘Spirit of Telangana 3.0’

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:54 PM, Fri - 17 November 23

Hyderabad: World recognises the development of Hyderabad. Industry leaders like Foxconn chairman Young Liu and Superstar Rajnikant showered encomiums on Hyderabad, but “Ghajinis in our Opposition do not realise the growth of Hyderabad”.

This comment summed up the forceful argument of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K T Rama Rao at his interaction with the business and industry heads at the Business Network International’s ‘Spirit of Telangana 3.0’, here on Friday.

Rama Rao, clad in casuals and at ease with questions shot at him by the compere and the participants, unveiled the future plans of the BRS for Telangana, evoking repeated claps and nods in appreciation.

During his more than 60-minute-long interaction, Rama Rao said the first comment of any investor coming for the first time to Hyderabad, was about the excellent road infrastructure and sanitation. He recalled how Foxconn Chairman Young Liu, during his visit to Hyderabad, wondered in amazement saying he did not feel that he was in India and that “what was done by Telangana government and others could not”.

World was recognizing what Hyderabad was and its development, Rama Rao said, adding “Superstar Rajinikanth too had hailed Hyderabad’s transformation but unfortunately the opposition Ghajini’s were not realizing the city’s growth”. He was alluding to the role of Bollywood star Aamir Khan in his blockbuster movie ‘Ghajini’ and likened the protagonist’s severe amnesia to refusal of Opposition parties leaders to acknowledge Hyderabad’s development.

Unveiling his party’s vision for Telangana development, he said the government’s focus would be on developing social infrastructure, sporting infrastructure, education and skilling, healthcare and nurturing entrepreneurship in the next term.

He stressed on the importance of practical exposure among students. A school or apprenticeship model would be introduced wherein students can work in industries while pursuing their studies. “By the time they graduate, they would get course credits and practical exposure, besides being ready to hit the ground”, he said.

The BRS working president acknowledged that there was a lot of tourism potential especially after many reservoirs were constructed in different areas. After covid pandemic, the service sector was badly affected and things were getting back on track as people were willing to spend a lot.

He appealed to young entrepreneurs to explore new avenues like religious tourism, medical tourism, spiritual tourism, health, sports and wilderness tourism.

“Once BRS is voted to power, I will request our leader to the Tourism portfolio. This is one sector, which has lot of potential”, he said. In this sector, the government’s investment could be minimal and many projects could be executed under public-private partnership mode. The government can hold meetings with BNI and chalk out plans, particularly addressing tax issues, he assured.

Citing the example of a 23-km exclusive cycling track on ORR, he said much more was to come up. Gandipet and Himayathsagar could be developed without being polluted and more weekend avenues could be developed around Hyderabad.

Explaining the measures taken by the BRS government to support the small and medium enterprises, he said the Industrial Health Clinic was set up to help sick units bail out from stress. This was one of its kind entities in the nation. The agenda was to work with the management during the incipient stage and conduct a techno-economic study, besides working with banks on restructuring loans, he said.

He was candid in admitting about the scope for further improvement in Industrial sector.

He asked the particpants and the industrialists to compare the performance of the BRS government with that of the Congress, which ruled for about 65 years. “Analyse all the pros and cons and then decide for yourself”, he said.

Briefing about the five revolutions the State was witnessing, the BRS working president said due to a substantial rise in agriculture production, special food processing zones were being set up in 16 locations.

About his personal political aspirations, the BRS working president said individuals do not matter and it was institutions. The Chief Minister always stressed on building institutions that outlast individuals.

“In the wildest of my dreams, I never thought I would become a legislator or Minister. My dream was to achieve Telangana. Today, whatever I am getting is a bonus. I don’t have aspirations to be the Chief Minister or Prime Minister. I will be in Hyderabad forever” Rama Rao told a questioner on his political ambitions.