Congress trying to cover up its failures: Jagadish Reddy

10:54 PM, Sat - 30 December 23

MLA and former Minister G Jagadish Reddy addressing a press conference in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Hyderabad: Taking a strong exception to the way senior officials were being targeted by the new government, MLA and former Minister G Jagadish Reddy said on Saturday that the approach of five Ministers towards Engineer-in-Chief (Irrigation) C Muralidhar at Medigadda was unbecoming on their part.

Addressing a news conference here, he said the people were watchful of the tendencies of the elected representatives in the new government, especially towards officials at the helm in various departments. Even the Chief of Transco and Genco D Prabhakar Rao meted out the same treatment.

His issue should not have been taken up for discussion in the State Legislative Assembly as the officer would not be able to defend himself in the house. Coming down heavily on some of the Ministers for their bid to deal with such situations in highhanded manner, he said such attitudes would not be justified by the people for long.

The Ministers have deliberately been harping on the same old issues such as debt and drained exchequer at every forum. This could be part of their move to cover up the failure of the Congress government to implement the guarantees it had given to the people. They realised that the Congress lacked the basic ability to fulfill what it had promised.

People had started talking that power cuts were back as the Congress was back in the State. There is not a State in the country that could manage without borrowing. So is the case with power utilities all over the country. No power utility could make any profit in its true sense in the country. The power utilities that were in Congress-ruled States were no exception.

The former Minister said the BRS government had given power fulfilling the demand of the consumer in all sectors. Neither the farmers not the industries were let down by the government. The white papers on the power sector in the State and the State finances were released despite the fact that the BRS government had put before them all the facts and figures year after year.

He said Telangana was not the only State which had thermal units running on sub critical technology. As many as 39 such projects were in operations in 16 states. More such units were in the offing. Giving just three to four hour power supply, the Congress Government had borrowed exclusively for power sector to the tune of Rs.22,000 crore by the time of State bifurcation, he recalled.