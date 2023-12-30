Congress not serious about Medigadda damages, says Laxman

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha member K Laxman said the Congress government was not serious about probing the alleged corruption in the construction of the Kaleshwaram project.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Laxman alleged that the government instead of taking action against the officials responsible for the damage to a pier of Block 7 of Medigadda barrage were being allowed to continue on the posts. “Government is allowing these officials to make powerpoint presentations on the Medigadda barrage. Though over 20-days have passed the government has not taken any action against the officials responsible for the barrage design. They are just making claims about punishing the guilty but doing nothing,” he said.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy himself as TPCC chief demanded CBI probe into the irregularities of the Kaleshwaram project and now after coming to power he was trying to show as if the issue was not so big or serious. “The Government is trying to show as if only a few pillars of the project have been damaged and there is nothing to worry. It is not serious about probing the irregularities taking place in the project,” he alleged.

He said that if the Congress failed to take action against the people responsible for the irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project, the people of the State would teach it a lesson.