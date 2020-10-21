Congress wants Centre to declare Hyderabad floods as national calamity

TPCC also demanded the State govt to allocate Rs 5,000 crore for relief and rehabilitation measures instead of Rs 550 crore announced earlier

By | Published: 11:33 pm

Hyderabad: The TPCC Core Committee on Wednesday demanded that the Centre declare the flooding of Hyderabad as a national calamity. The Committee also wanted the State government to allocate Rs 5,000 crore for relief and rehabilitation measures instead of Rs 550 crore announced earlier.

Congress Legislative Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, TPCC working president and MP A Revanth Reddy, MLC T Jeevan Reddy, MLA D Sridhar Babu, former Ministers Ponnala Lakshmaiah and P Sudarshan Reddy along with AICC secretaries G Chinna Reddy, SA Sampath Kumar, Ch Vamshichand Reddy and former MP Mallu Ravi, attended the TPCC Core Committee meeting at Pragnapur.

The TPCC Core Committee found fault with the relief and rehabilitation measures undertaken by the State government. They wanted the State to scale-up the relief and rehabilitation activities in the State especially Hyderabad. They demanded that an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh each should be given to the families of the deceased and Rs 5 lakh each should be disbursed to the houses which were completely damaged, while Rs 2 lakh each for the houses with partial damages. They also sought Rs 50,000 each as compensation to houses which were inundated.

The TPCC Core Committee demanded that the State government provide Rs 20,000 per acre to farmers who suffered severe crop losses due to heavy rains, as an immediate relief. They wanted the government to complete crop loss enumeration and purchase damaged or higher moisture contained paddy, cotton and maize crops. On behalf of the Congress party, they decided deploy a team of Congress cadre led by former MP Madhu Yashki Goud to oversee the relief and rehabilitation activities taken up by the Congress leadership.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .