Congress will extend Rythu Bandhu to tenant farmers: Komatireddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:50 PM, Wed - 13 April 22

File Photo: Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy

Hyderabad: Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Wednesday alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had not taken any measures to provide water for the agriculture sector in the State. Ground water levels had increased drastically only due to good rainfall, he said.

Stating that the government had agreed to procure produced by farmers in the Yasangi season due to the relentless pressure exerted by Congress, he said: “If Congress comes to power in the State, Rythu Bandhu benefits will be extended to tenant farmers also.”

A delegation of Congress party leaders, including TPCC president A Revanth Reddy met Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan here on Wednesday.

Briefing media persons after the meeting, he said the Congress leaders would visit markets and inspect paddy procurement at different places.

The TPCC president said a report was submitted to the Governor on the prevailing situations, especially paddy procurement, drug menace and increase in power charges.

The TRS and BJP parties staged demonstrations on the paddy procurement row only to derive political mileage even as farmers were subjected to lot of mental agony, he alleged.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .