Congress will give just Rs 15,000 per annum to farmers irrespective of land they hold: Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:00 PM, Wed - 1 November 23

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is talking to BRS cadre at Papannapet in Medak district on Wednesday.

Medak: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has said that Congress will give just Rs 15,000 per annum to each farmer irrespective of the extent of land the farmers were holding while Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was promising to increase the Rythu Bandhu Rs 16,000 per acre from existing Rs 10,000 per acre.

Addressing the Bharata Rashtra Samithi (BRS) cadre in Papannapet Mandal of Medak district on Wednesday, the Finance Minister has said that the Congress Party was attempting to cheat the farmers by promising Rs 15,000 without clarifying whether it was for one acre or for one farmer. Rao has objected to the Pradesh Congress Committee President A Revanth Reddy remarks on Rythu Bandhu, which he termed as alms to the farmers. While the Telangana government was giving 24-hour free power supply to farm sector, Rao has said the Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister has agreed that they were giving just a 5-hour power supply in Karnataka.

The Minister has said that the Congress government was procuring just 13 quintals of paddy per acre in Chhattisgarh while the BRS government in Telangana was procuring each and every grain. Talking about all the schemes that were made part of the BRS Party manifesto, Rao has called upon the cadre to counter the Gobell’s propaganda being carried out by the Opposition parties against the BRS Party. MLA M Padma Devendar Reddy and other BRS leaders were present.

