Congress will make Bengaluru second capital to Telangana: Harish Rao

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating 100 two bedroom houses at Shankarampet (A) Mandal headquarters, Harish Rao said the Congress had its second high command in Bengaluru

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:08 PM, Tue - 19 September 23

File Photo

Medak: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has said Bangalore would become a second capital for Telangana, if the Congress came to power in the state.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating 100 two bedroom houses at Shankarampet (A) Mandal headquarters on Tuesday, the Minister said the Congress had its second high command in Bengaluru. The Minister charged that the Telangana Congress Party leaders were going to Karnataka frequently to lobby for seats and positions by meeting Deputy Chief Minister DK Shiva Kumar.

Rao said the Telangana Congress leaders would have to meet Karnataka Congress leaders in Bengaluru first and then they would have to travel to New Delhi. But the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) had its high command in the gullies of Telangana because they were working for the people.

Exposing the six gurantees promised by the Congress during its Vijayabheri meeting in Hyderabad, the Minister felt that the Congress would change the Chief Ministers every six months, leave leave alone the implementation of the six guarantees.

Rao has said that they would bring a six-hour power supply for farming, and there would be curfew in Hyderabad every six months. He asked people to not fall for the Congress promises and said people could visit neighbouring Karnataka to compare the schemes in implementation.

He said the Congress could implement the six guarantees in Karnataka first. Unlike the Congress, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao would keep all his promises.