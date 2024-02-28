Congress will withdraw Rs.500 LPG cylinder scheme after polls, says Laxman

File photo

Hyderabad: Accusing Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of cheating the people of the State, BJP Rajya Sabha member K Laxman said the Congress party promised to provide domestic LPG cylinders at Rs.500 per refill to all the people of the State but was now imposing conditions.

Addressing a road show as part of the ongoing Vijay Sanklap Yatra of the party in the Old City on Wednesday, Laxman said the State government was supposed to provide LPG cylinders to 90 lakh households under the Maha Lakshmi scheme, but it had gone back from its promise and would provide the benefit to only 40 lakh beneficiaries.

“This is all election gimmicks. Once the Lok Sabha elections are over, the government will withdraw the scheme,” he said. “Telangana’s money is being used to sponsor Congress elections across the country,”he said, also alleging that the AIMIM was neglecting the Old City.