Congress unlikely to fulfill six guarantees, says K Laxman

Published Date - 09:48 PM, Sat - 16 December 23

Hyderabad: Stating that Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan speech delivered in the State assembly was far from reality, BJP Rajya Sabha member K Laxman expressed doubts over the implementation of the six guarantees promised by the Congress party.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Laxman said after going through the Governor’s speech it has become clear that implementing the promises made by the Congress was not possible. “We will wait for 100 days and after that start action. We will hit the streets and exert pressure on the government to implement six guarantees,”he said.

Commenting on DSC examinations, the BJP MP said the Chief Minister during the first cabinet meeting announced that his government would conduct Mega DSC but so far nothing had been done in that direction. “What has happened to the DSC exam? When is the government going to announce the dates of the exams? ” he asked.

He also wanted to know when the government was going to waive Rs. 2 lakh farm loans and release the balance amount of the Rythu Bandhu scheme.