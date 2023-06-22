Congress workers arrested, detained in Nalgonda

The Congress workers made an effort to provoke the BRS party workers by trying to burn the effigy of the CM at the Clock Tower.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:49 PM, Thu - 22 June 23

Nalgonda: The police arrested Congress workers at Nalgonda and Choutuppal when they tried to burn an effigy of the Chief Minister while staging a protest in the name of ‘Dashabdi Dhaga Dinotsavam’ on Thursday.

The Congress workers made an effort to provoke the BRS party workers by trying to burn the effigy of the Chief Minister at the Clock Tower when BRS leaders were paying tributes to Telangana martyrs at the Telangana Martyrs pylon at the same place.

The police immediately foiled their attempt and took into custody.

Meanwhile, another group of Congress workers reached NG College Centre at Nalgonda in a bike rally and staged a dharna on the main road. Though the police requested them not to create inconvenience to the people, they did not heed and tried to burn a portrait of the Chief Minister. A mild scuffle took place between the police and the agitators, after which the police shifted them from the spot in a police vehicle.

The police also took Congress workers into custody when they tried to stage a dharna on National Highway No. 65 at Choutuppal in Yadadri-Bhongir district.