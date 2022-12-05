Congress workers attack TRS cadre in Andole

Following an argument, the Congress leaders set the bike of a TRS worker on fire.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:17 PM, Mon - 5 December 22

Sangareddy: Tension prevailed in Andole as Congress workers and followers of Congress leader Damodara Rajanarasimha attacked Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) cadre while they were pasting posters to spread information on a job mela.

Following an argument, the Congress leaders set the bike of a TRS worker on fire. Andole MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran had planned to organise a job mela and a blood donation camp on his birthday on Tuesday. While Kranthi Kiran’s followers were pasting the posters a day ahead of his birthday, the Congress workers entered into an argument with them and attacked them.

After coming to know about the attack, TRS workers led by Kranthi Kiran’s brother Rahul staged a protest. They demanded action against the Congress workers and are preparing to lodge a complaint with the Jogipet Police. Meanwhile, the MLA Kranthi Kiran, condemning the attack, said the Congress Party was resorting to such acts as they had lost popularity in the constituency.