Andole MLA to organise mega job mela on his birthday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:47 PM, Mon - 5 December 22

Sangareddy: To celebrate his birthday in a unique way, Andole MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran is organising various events on December 6. The MLA will be organising a mega job mela in Jogipet town on Tuesday.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Kranthi Kiran said multinational companies such as HDFC, Reliance Digital, Apollo, Medplus, Bajaj Allianz, Reliance Trends, ICICI, Maruti Suzuki and several other companies would participate in the job mela. Job aspirants who had Class 10 and above qualification and were aged between 18 to 30 years were eligible for participating in the mela.

Candidates have to carry five copies of bio-data, passport-size photos, copies of qualification certificates, Aadhar and PAN cards for the mela at Lakshmi Narasimha gardens near Sangupet Junction in Jogipet town.

The MLA will also organise a blood donation camp at the same place. He will also be organising a volleyball tournament at NTR stadium. While the winners of the tournament will be presented Rs.20,000, the first and second runners-up will get Rs.15,000 and Rs.5,000 respectively.