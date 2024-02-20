Congress’s Renuka Chowdhury and Anil Kumar, Vaddiraju from BRS elected to Rajya Sabha

Renuka Chowdhury will serve her sixth term as an MP, where as Anil Kumar Yadav will be making his debut in the Parliament, while Ravichandra has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha for a second consecutive time

By Telangana Today Updated On - 20 February 2024, 06:28 PM

Renuka Chowdhury, M Anil Kumar Yadav from Congress and Vaddiraju Ravichandra from BRS.

Hyderabad: Renuka Chowdhury and M Anil Kumar Yadav from Congress, and Vaddiraju Ravichandra from BRS, have been unanimously elected to the Rajya Sabha. With no other candidates in fray, the Returning Officer declared the results at the Assembly premises here on Tuesday and handed over the election certificates to the newly elected Parliament members.

Renuka Chowdhury will serve her sixth term as an MP including four nominations to the Rajya Sabha and twice elected to the Lok Sabha. Youth Congress leader Anil Kumar Yadav will be making his debut in the Parliament, while Ravichandra has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha for a second consecutive time following his nomination during bye-elections held in 2022.

Also Read KTR urges Govt to reconsider handing over Damagundam forest land to Navy