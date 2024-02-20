KTR urges Govt to reconsider handing over Damagundam forest land to Navy

He feared that the environmental impact of the decision would adversely affect future generations of Telangana.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 February 2024, 03:33 PM

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday urged the State government to reconsider its decision of handing over the Damagundam forest lands near Ananthagiri Hills in Vikarabad to the Indian Navy for establishment of a Very Low Frequency (VLF) radar station. He feared that the environmental impact of the decision would adversely affect future generations of Telangana.

Responding to media reports, the former Minister took to X (formerly Twitter), cautioning that chopping away 12 lakh well-grown trees spread over 3,000 acres of forest area besides destroying the biodiversity of the region where River Musi originates was a major mistake.

“We had resisted this for over 10 years and the new government in Telangana capitulated in less than 10 days without thinking of the consequences. Request the State government to reconsider their decision which will adversely affect future generations of Telangana,” he posted.

The Eastern Naval Command (ENC) had sought allotment of around 2,730 acres in Pudur and Damagundam villages in Vikarabad district to set up the VLF radar station in 2008. Though the then State government issued a GO in 2017, it refrained from allocation of land after locals raised objections following concerns over its adverse impact on the dense forests as well as their health.

However, the Telangana government led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had recently signed an agreement with the Indian Navy, agreeing for allocation of the forest land in this regard.