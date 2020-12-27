Conscious Gift set to make amends

No false rails, races on monsoon race track. The first race starts at 1.30 pm.

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:12 am

Hyderabad: The Leo D’Silva-trained Conscious Gift looks set to make amends in the Crack Regiment Plate 1200 metres, the feature event of the races to be held here on Sunday.

Selections

1. Galwan, Ashwa Raudee 2, Baudelaire 3

2. Amyra 1, Just Incredible 2 Lightning Pearl 3

3. Royal Pal 1, Horus 2, Nova Scotia 3

4. Saffron Art 1, Lamha 2, Crazy Horse 3

5. Forever Splendour 1, Super Angel 2, Explosive 3

6. Conscious Gift 1, Apollo 2, Wah Ms Zara 3

7. Peaky Blinders 1, Chuckit 2, Moringa 3

Day’ Best: Peaky Blinders.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

1st Mini Jackpot: 1, 2, 3, & 4.

2nd Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, & 7.

1st Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

2nd Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

