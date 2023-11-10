Consecutive muhurats in November may be golden opportunities for nominees

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 07:45 PM, Fri - 10 November 23

Adilabad: Consecutive muhurats or auspicious days for performing marriages in November are going to be golden opportunities for nominees of various political parties to carry out campaigning and to appease the electorate.

Generally, ‘Shravan masam’ is one of the most auspicious months in the Hindu calendar year to solemnize weddings. The month which started on July 4 and ended on August 31 comparatively saw less number of marriages being performed. However, around 500 weddings are expected to be held in the erstwhile Adilabad district on November 16, 18, 24, 28 and 29 as per Purohits.

The candidates of various political parties are now planning to meet electors at the venues of the weddings. “The nominees get to interact with a large number of electors if you attend a marriage. They can utilise the weddings as golden opportunities to conduct canvassing. A candidate who turns up a social function is liked by many,” a senior leader of BRS opined.

However, the hosts of the marriages are likely to bear the brunt of this campaigning by the candidates. They will have to feed not only the nominees and their followers, resulting in swelling of expenditures. They may have to spend some time with the candidates, pausing proceedings of the marriage ceremony for a while.

Meanwhile, some public representatives are known for presenting gifts to newly wedded couples. For instance, BRS nominee from Sirpur (T) Koneru Konappa presents a special gift box containing a sari and dress for the groom and the bride whenever he graces a wedding. Mancherial MLA N Diwakar Rao never skips a social function if invited.