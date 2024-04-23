Man sentenced to life in Hyderabad

The man Atheeq Khan (29) a bike mechanic had sexually assaulted a minor girl and following a complaint the Langer Houz police arrested and remanded him.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 April 2024, 09:43 PM

Hyderabad: A local court sentenced a man who sexually assaulted a minor girl to rigorous life imprisonment.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs. 5,000 on him.

After the trial the court convicted and sentenced him to rigorous life imprisonment for the remainder of natural life. He was shifted to Central Prison Chanchalguda.