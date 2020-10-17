Constable felicitated for brave act in Rachakonda

By | Published: 12:34 am

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat felicitated Surender, a police constable from Abdullapurmet, for his brave act in retrieving a body from flood water. Bhagwat appreciated the alertness and dutifulness of Surender and also rewarded him at his office in Neredmet on Friday.

On Thursday evening, local villagers found the body of one Raghavendra, a resident of Bachupally village of Kandukur, stuck in the debris in the flood water. He went missing at Lashkarguda on Monday evening. On receiving information, Surender reached the spot immediately and with the help of a proclainer retrieved the body.

