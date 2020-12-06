‘Constant endeavour only way to succeed in life’

If we wish to grow in life, we have to keep up constant endeavour. A ship, however big it is, is sure to rust if it stays just on the shore

By | Karuna Vempati | Published: 9:33 pm

Usually, in every temple, the idol of the deity is carved out of stone. Likewise, the threshold of the sanctum is also carved out of stone. It is said that both the idol and the threshold are carved out of the same stone. Whether they are carved from the same stone or different stones, the fact is that both are carved out of stone.

Once, the threshold poured out to the idol, “Both of us are made of stone. Yet people worship you but walk over me. My life seems miserable.” Replied the idol, “Do you know how many blows I received while being carved into an idol? They were many times more than the ones you received in being carved into the threshold.” The greater the pain, the higher the gain.

No one cares about a stone lying on a hill. And if it lies on a road, there will be dust and trash heaped on it. But the moment it is carved into an idol of god, people start revering it and start giving offerings. So, can we call the idol just a stone? We need to understand that nothing can be achieved without effort. If we desire to become a person respected by all, we must mould our thought process. Only then can we reach the highest levels of life.

If we just sit near a swimming pool, watching it, can we ever learn swimming? Or if we just watch people cycling on a bicycle, can we learn cycling? We should step into the field and practice. Only then does the next step become tangible.

If we wish to grow in life, we have to keep up constant endeavour. A ship, however big it is, is sure to rust if it stays just on the shore, Similarly, unless we keep sharpening our brains, they will become inefficient. If we desire to rise to great heights, we need to keep confronting problems and striding ahead.

— Karuna Vempati, TGT English, DPS, Nacharam

