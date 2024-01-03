Construction of wall closing temple entry becomes controversy in Telangana’s Metpalli

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:14 PM, Wed - 3 January 24

Jagtial: Construction of a wall closing the one side entry of Trishakti temple by unknown persons has become a controversy in Metpalli on Wednesday.

Unknown persons constructed the wall overnight by closing the north side entry of the shrine. Finding the wall in the morning, temple committee members informed the local MLA, municipal commissioner and police officials.

Knowing about the incident, police rushed to the spot and found out the people who constructed the wall by checking CCTV cameras footage. The accused were summoned to the temple and counselled. They were asked to remove the wall immediately.

Temple committee members thanked local MLA and police officials for responding immediately and taking initiatives to remove the wall.

Though the local landlord left the land for temples, some of the people trying to continue their monopoly at the spot, they informed and wanted the authorities to find a permanent solution to their problem.