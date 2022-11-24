Three warehouses with 20,000 MT capacity set up in Khammam

An additional storage capacity of 20,000 metric tons storage is going to be brought to use in the district for the benefit of the farming community.

By James Edwin Published Date - 07:32 PM, Thu - 24 November 22

Khammam: An additional storage capacity of 20,000 metric tons storage is going to be brought to use in the district for the benefit of the farming community.

It may be noted that with the record-breaking increase in agricultural production in Telangana, the State government has decided to increase the storage capacity in accordance with the agriculture production and decided to construct warehouses in all the districts.

As part of that the Telangana State Warehousing Housing Corporation (TSWHC) has constructed three warehouses with a total capacity of 20, 000 metric tons, of them two warehouses have a capacity of 7,500 metric tons each while the third warehouse has a capacity of 5,000 metric tons. They are built on five acres of land at a cost of Rs 14.90 crore at Jinkalagudem of Raghunathapalem mandal in the district.

Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy along with Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar laid the foundation for the warehouses on Nov 13, 2020. The construction has been executed on a war footing basis and the warehouses are now ready for inauguration.

With Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima and other pro-farmers measures the volume of farm produce in the State has gone phenomenally in the past few years. But the past governments have neglected constructing warehouses to suit the production capacity, said Ajay Kumar.

The farmers who toil in the fields expect a reasonable price for what they produce. When they do not get a good price, they want to store the produce until they get the expected price. But due to shortage of warehouses and high rents at private warehouses farmers used to sell the produce at throwaway prices.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao wanted to change the situation and decided to increase the storage capacity to 64 lakh tons from the existing capacity of 24 lakh tons in government warehouses alone, Ajay Kumar told Telangana Today.

He informed that the newly built warehouses have been constructed with modern technology, with concrete walls, with a provision for enough ventilation besides a provision for moisture and rodent control.

There are two TSWHC warehouses with a storage capacity of 23, 800 tons and with the three new warehouses at Raghunathapalem are set to be inaugurated by the minister Niranjan Reddy and Ajay Kumar on Friday the total storage capacity in the district goes up to 47, 600 tons.

In addition to the TSWHC warehouses, there are six Markfed warehouses with 6000 tons capacity, besides marketing and civil supplies warehouses in the district in addition to several private warehouses.