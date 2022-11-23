IBC Continuum Web3.0 Hackfest Challenge launched at T-Hub

The objective of this programme is to educate and engage engineering students with workshops, bootcamps, hackathon internship and certification programmes.

This will enable the students to be industry ready.

“Students and participants will get a chance to take part in discussion with the movers and shakers of the blockchain industry and understand the future of blockchain and Web3.0,” said Jayesh Ranjan, IT and Industries Principal Secretary.

“These hackathons are an opportunity for budding students, technology professionals and professionals to demonstrate how Web3.0 technology solves challenging on-ground problems,” said Abhishek Pitti, Founder and CEO, IBC Media.