Contest in Lok Sabha poll will be between Cong-BJP: Kishan Reddy

Speaking after releasing the poster in connection with the Vijay Sankalpa Yatra being undertaken by the party State unit from February 20 to March 1 at the State office on Sunday, Kishan Reddy said the party would make all out efforts to win all the seats, including Hyderabad this time.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 February 2024, 07:44 PM

Hyderabad: Stating that the contest in Telangana in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections would be between BJP and the Congress, BJP State President G Kishan Reddy said his party’s target was to win all the 17 seats in the State.

Giving details of the bus yatra, Kishan Reddy said the yatra would be taken up simultaneously from five places by senior party leaders.

Komuram Bheem Yatra would cover Adilabad, Peddapalli and Nizamabad Parliamentary constituencies. Whereas, the Satavahana Yatra will pass through Karimnagar, Medak, Zaheerabad and Chevella parliamentary constituencies.

The Kakatiya Yatra will cover Khammam, Warangal and Mahabubabad Lok Sabha constituencies, whereas, Bhagyanagar Yatra will travel through Bhuvanagiri, Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Malkajgiri constituencies. The fifth yatra Krishnamma will cover Mahbubnagar, Nagar Kurnool and Nalgonda Parliamentary constituencies.

Each bus yatra would cover 2 to 3 assembly constituencies every day and road shows would be organised in each mandal center, assembly constituency centers and district centers, he said, adding that during the yatra, party leaders would hold public meetings and road shows..