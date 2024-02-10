Telangana: BJP terms budget unrealistic and disappointing

BJP MLA A Maheshwar Reddy said the State government, instead of presenting a full fledged budget, had opted for a Vote on Account to escape from the implementation of poll promises.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 February 2024, 05:06 PM

Hyderabad: The BJP termed the Vote-on-Account budget presented by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Saturday as “unrealistic” and “disappointing”.

Addressing the media at the Assembly, BJP MLA A Maheshwar Reddy said the State government, instead of presenting a full fledged budget, had opted for a Vote on Account to escape from the implementation of poll promises. “There was no need to present a Vote on Account budget. It is nothing but an attempt to delay the implementation of poll promises,” he alleged.

Stating that the budget had disappointed all the sections of the society, he said the budget failed to focus on important issues such as employment generation and poll promises. “There is no mention of employment notifications in the budget. Lakhs of unemployed youth are waiting for jobs and the government has not given any clarification on the issue,” he said.

There was also no clarity on the allocations made for the implementation of poll promises, he said, adding that the government was trying to delay the implementation of poll promises by presenting a Vote on Account budget. Expressing dissatisfaction over the allocation made for construction of double bedroom houses, the BJP MLA said construction of 3,500 houses in each assembly constituency needs at least Rs.20,000 crore, but the government had allocated only Rs.7,500 crore.