Control room set up in Secretariat to monitor flood situation in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:58 AM, Mon - 12 September 22

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao has instructed the Chief Secretary to alert the Collectors and SPs of all the districts of the Godavari catchment area including Kothagudem and Mulugu, in the backdrop of heavy rains in the upper riparian region as the flood flow of Godavari was increasing steadily and crossing 9 lakh cusecs.

In this regard, the Chief Minister instructed officials to set up a control room in the secretariat immediately and monitor the situation from time to time.