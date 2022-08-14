Godavari water level rises again at Bhadrachalam

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:46 PM, Sun - 14 August 22

Water level in river Godavari at Bhadrachalam in Kothagudem district is falling and rising for the past couple of days.

Kothagudem: After a slight fall, the water level in Godavari River at Bhadrachalam is on the rise again with the officials hoisted the second warning signal on Sunday evening.

The water level which was at 50.60 feet at 7 pm on Saturday fell down to 50.40 feet at 7 am on Sunday. But the water level reached 50.70 feet at 4 pm on Sunday with a discharge of 12.96 lakh cusecs and came down to 50.60 feet by 6 pm, officials said.

It might be noted that the river has been flowing above the 50 feet mark for the past five days at Bhadradri temple town. With the increase in the water level, flood water entered into Ayyappa Colony in the town. Officials have been shifting the residents to the local R&B office.

Vehicular movement on the roads connecting Bhadrachalam to Cherla, Dummugudem, Wazedu and Venkatapuram mandals in Telangana, Kunavaram, VR Puram and Chintoor mandals in AP was affected as floodwaters inundated the roads.

As many as 15 heavy duty motors were kept ready at the Vista Complex at Bhadrachalam with the support of SCCL and ITC. Sandbags, 18 boats, expert swimmers and tractors were also kept ready for use in the case of emergency, District Collector Anudeep D said.

Meanwhile, officials have lifted nine gates to two feet height at Taliperu medium irrigation project to discharge 11,504 cusecs excess water downstream. The reservoir was receiving an inflow of 11, 578 cusecs.