Controversial BBC documentary on PM Modi screened in B’luru

Reacting to it, Karnataka Education department maintained that since the screening did not take place in any of the schools or colleges, no action could be taken.

By IANS Published Date - 12:24 PM, Mon - 30 January 23

Bengaluru: The All-India Students Association (AISA) has screened the controversial documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the city for the first time.

However, the ruling BJP has put the ball in police’s court saying that it is for them to act.

Joint Spokesperson for BJP Prakash. S, on Monday said, “It is for the police to act, if a banned documentary is screened.” BJP insiders stated that it is an age of internet and the party is not really bothered about screening.

AISA has screened ‘India: The Modi Question’ documentary late on Saturday night at the office of the organisation on Infantry Road. It had put out an invitation on social media on January 25 and invited people to discuss the rise of communalism in India.

However, the invitation did not mention the name of the documentary. Association members claim that about 40 students had gathered to watch the documentary and take part in the discussion.

According to sources, the students came from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Azim Premji University, Christ College, the Saint Joseph’s College and others. All India Central Council of Trade Union also watched the documentary.

The screening was smooth without any disturbance. The AISA members termed the ban on the documentary a “violation” of freedom and rights.

Police sources said that they have not received any complaint so far.