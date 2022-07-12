Convert your knowledge into marks: Dr CS Vepa

Hyderabad: Preparing for competitive exams is not like studying for regular exams. The pattern for the preparation of the academic and competitive exams is completely different.

Hence job aspirants have to prepare for recruitment tests with a well-planned, clear strategy, suggested Dr CS Vepa, Director of Vepa Academy, Hyderabad. For regular degree exams, if you study even for a shorter time, you can still get good marks but it’s not the case with competitive exams where even half a mark makes a difference and can be decisive for your future, he added.

Dr Vepa asked aspirants to use every minute productively and maintain a diary of sorts to jot down their preparation every day to keep track of your progress and success. “Motivate yourself further by planning the next day’s preparation in advance. With such advance planning, you’ll feel more energetic. Also, do gazing exercises to improve your focus and concentration. Visualise everything you’re studying to improve your memory. All subjects should be given equal priority. In view of this, we need to revise the information. We need to give the first revision in after one hour for best results, and at least five revisions in 24 hours to remember maximum information,” he said.

Urging candidates to develop speed reading, writing skills, concentration, note-making skills, presentation skills and memory skills, Dr Vepa said that knowledge has to be converted into marks to crack the jobs; so is being alert and hence one shouldn’t study much before one or two days of exam.