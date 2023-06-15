Conwoman posing as cop arrested for cheating people in job scam

A conwoman, impersonating a cop, was frauding people in a job scam, with a fake police uniform and mobile phone seized as evidence.

By Asif Yar Khan Published Date - 05:11 PM, Thu - 15 June 23

A conwoman who posing as a cop cheated people on pretext of arranging jobs was arrested by the Langer Houz police with the assistance of Commissioner’s Task Force (south – west) team on Thursday. The police seized a police uniform and a mobile phone from her.

Gudishela Ashwini, cheated a man on pretext of providing him a job at Nampally court. She conned the victim Rakesh Nayak of Langer Houz saying she was a police constable working at Gachibowli police station. In fact, she had prepared a fake identity card and regularly wore a police uniform also.

“She promised to arrange a job at a monthly salary of Rs.20,000 to Rs. 25,000 for Nayak and collected Rs. 30,000,” said Inspector Task Force, K Srinivas.

The woman was first married to a house burglar had separated from him due to some differences. She then had a live-in relationship with one Rohit Singh which too she discontinued and was staying with Abhishek, who was involved in several vehicle theft cases and presently is in jail. “To arrange money for Abhishek’s bail, she cheated Nayak,” said the Inspector.

The woman was handed over to Langer Houz police station for further action.