Cooch Behar: Aman hits ton for Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:21 PM, Sat - 19 November 22

Hyderabad: Aman Rao slammed a 155-ball 111 while Murugan Abhishek scored 80 to guide Hyderabad to 275 all out in 73.3 overs against Maharashtra on the first day of the Group-B U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy held at the MCA Cricket Stadium, Gahunje, Maharashtra on Saturday.

Batting first, Hyderabad posted a decent total with the help of Aman’s century and Abhishek’s half-century. Aman’s ton included 18 boundaries and two over it. He added 115 runs partnership with Aravelly Avanish (39) for the opening wicket.

For Maharashtra, Yash Borkar and AR Nishad scalped three wickets each while Razaq Fallah snared two wickets. At stumps, Maharashtra were 31/1 in 14 overs.

Brief Scores: Hyderabad 275 in 73.3 overs (Aman Rao 111, Murugan Abhishek 80, Aravelly Avanish 39; Razaq Fallah 2/31, Yash Borkar 3/71, A R Nishad 3/43) vs Maharashtra 31/1 in 14 Overs (Arshin Kulkarni 21 batting); HCA U-16 Inter Schools, Colleges & Districts One Day Knock Out Tournament: Sri Chaitanya School (East Marredpally) 274 in 44.3 Overs (C Siddharth Rao 51, T Shiva Rama 78, M Ram Charan 48, B Srujan 3/38, CH Vinay 4/43) bt Adilabad 269/9 in 45 Overs (Simhadri 168; T Shiva Rama Krishna 4/22).