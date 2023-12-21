Thursday, Dec 21, 2023
By Telangana Today
Published Date - 06:27 PM, Thu - 21 December 23
Samit Dravid impresses with bat and ball, echoes Rahul Dravid’s style

Hyderabad: The former captain of Team India and current coach, Rahul Dravid, earned the nickname ‘The Wall’ for his solid defense and scoring numerous runs with front foot drives, cuts, and pulls.

Now, his 18-year-old son, Samit, showcased skills reminiscent of Rahul Dravid in the Cooch Behar Trophy.

Samit scored 98 runs for Karnataka in a crucial match against the J&K team, executing shots akin to the legendary cricketer, particularly the cover drive.

Aside from his batting prowess, Samit also claimed 3 wickets in the match, contributing significantly to his team’s victory.

Watch the video here:

