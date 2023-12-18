Cooch Behar Trophy: Pranav bowls Hyderabad to crushing win over Puducherry



Pranav Varma

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s Pranav Varma, who scalped six wickets in the first innings, continued his fine form picking another six in the second innings to bowl his side to a 101-run victory over Puducherry on the third day of the Junior Men’s Under-19 Cooch Behar Trophy in Puducherry, on Monday.

Hyderabad, who posted 184 in their first innings and restricted Puducherry for 101, scored 221 runs in their second innings to give the opposition a target of 304 runs.

But Pranav ran through the opposition with his 6/62 figures to restrict them to 203 runs.

Brief Scores: Hyderabad 184 & 221 bt Pondicherry 101 & 203 in 89.5 overs (R Jashwanth Shreeram 51; Pranav Varma 6/62).