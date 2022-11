Cooch Behar Trophy: Nitin bowls Hyderabad to victory over Sikkim

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:29 PM, Sun - 6 November 22

N Nitin Sai Yadav snared three wickets for 23 in first innings and eight for 34 in second innings as Hyderabad Under-19 defeated Sikkim CA

Hyderabad: N Nitin Sai Yadav snared three wickets for 23 in first innings and eight for 34 in second innings as Hyderabad Under-19 defeated Sikkim CA by an innings and 355 runs in the BCCI men’s under-19 Cooch Behar Trophy Group B match, on Sunday.

Resuming the day at 462/6, riding on Dheeraj Goud’s 68 and Abhishek’s half-century Hyderabad declared at 541/9 in 106 overs. Later, Ashwad Rajiv picked up four 15 while N Nitin Sai Yadav scalped three for 23 to restrict Sikkim for 72 in 29.4 over.

Later in the second innings, Nitin scalped eight wickets to guide the side home with an innings in hand.

Brief Scores: Hyderabad CA 541/9 Dec in 106 overs (Dheeraj Goud 68, N Nitin Sai Yadav 34, Murugan Abhishek 50; Siddharth 3/115, Reshi 2/94) bt Sikkim CA 72 in 29.4 overs (N Nitin Sai Yadav 3/23, Ashwad Rajiv 4/15) & 114 in 30.5 overs (Tarun Sharma 68, Roshan 27; N Nitin Sai Yadav 8/34).